Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils are aiming to continue their blistering form under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at St James' Park

Manchester United’s revival under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes on, with the Norwegian seeking to make it a perfect 12 points from 12 when the Red Devils face Newcastle on Wednesday.

Under Solskjaer, United have claimed easy wins over Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth, scoring 12 goals and conceding only three.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are in the midst of a mediocre campaign that is threatening to end in a relegation battle, with only 18 points and four victories from 20 league outings.

Anything other than defeat would surely be a welcome New Year bonus for Rafael Benitez’s side.

Game Newcastle vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, January 2 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Newcastle players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Woodman Defenders Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett, Ritchie, Schar, Manquillo, Lejeune Midfielders Diame, Atsu, Perez, Kenedy, Hayden, Murphy, Longstaff, Shelvey Forwards Rondon, Muto, Joselu

Newcastle are still without Karl Darlow and Ciaran Clark but Jonjo Shelvey could start for the first time since early November.

Florian Lejeune is a doubt along with Federico Fernandez.

Ki Sung-Yueng is missing due to international commitments as he joins up with the South Korea squad in preparation for the Asian Cup.

Possible Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy; Perez, Rondon.

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Jones, Dalot, Shaw, Young, Valencia, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Herrera, Lingard, Pereira, Fred, Fellaini, Gomes, Hamilton Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Chong, Bohui

Alexis Sanchez is set to return to the squad after injury, but there are fresh worries over Marcus Rashford and Antonio Valencia, who both may not be fit enough to play.

There are some headaches in the heart of the defence, meanwhile, where Eric Bailly is banned and Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are both injured.

Possible Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Young, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic; Mata, Pogba, Martial; Lukaku.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Manchester United may not have been properly tested under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but as the old adage goes: you can only beat what’s in front of you.

United have been doing just that – and in some style, too.

Victories over Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth have come in blistering style, with the resurgence of the team coinciding with a dramatic upswing in the form of World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba.

“I can definitely, definitely, see the Paul I used to know,” Jesse Lingard said . “He has the freedom to make things happen. He has always got forward in that position and scored goals.

“Ole has helped him 100%. He has given him the confidence and licence to be free, to play his game and do what we know he can.”

Meanwhile, Pogba told Sky Sports: “Everyone is enjoying themselves. We are coming back, and there is still a long way to go, but to finish the year like that is beautiful.

“We are Manchester United and we need to be at the top of the league.”

But there is an obligation at Old Trafford to play beautiful football as well as winning, according to Solskjaer.

“We have been at home two games now and the crowd, we have to entertain them,” he explained.

Newcastle, though, represent dangerous opponents, having beaten United 1-0 at St James’ Park last season.

Rafael Benitez’s side have lost only one of their last four Premier League matches, though that was a heavy 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Boxing Day.

With United in rampant form, they will be concerned about slipping to another such loss.