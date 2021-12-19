Newcastle vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Newcastle United will be hoping to pull off an upset when they welcome Manchester City to St James' Park for Sunday's Premier League clash.

Eddie Howe's side are deep in a relegation battle as they sit second to bottom with only 10 points to their name from the opening 17 league fixtures, although they do boast a respectable recent home record against City.

The champions have failed to win three of their last six matches at this ground but come into this game in high spirits after making it seven consecutive league victories with a 7-0 demolition of Leeds on Tuesday.

Game Newcastle United vs Manchester City Date Sunday, December 19 Kick-off time 2pm GMT / 9am ET

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are showing Newcastle vs Manchester City live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK) and the game can also be streamed live online using Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), NBCSN is broadcasting the game live on TV. Alternatively can also be streamed live via NBCSports.com.

Team news & squads

Position Players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Ritchie Midfielders Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Willock, Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Almiron Forwards Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Jamal Lewis has been ruled out due to picking up a hamstring injury in Thursday's defeat at Liverpool, while Allan Saint-Maximin will be assessed after also being forced off in that clash.

Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett remain sidelined through injury, although Joe Willock and Callum Wilson could be recalled to the starting XI following substitute appearances at Anfield.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Ritchie, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo; Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Wilson, Joelinton

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Steffen, Carson Defenders Dias, Stones, Ake, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Walker, Zinchenko Midfielders Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Palmer, McAtee Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Mahrez, Edozie, Delap

Bernardo Silva has been passed fit despite being withdrawn at half-time in the 7-0 victory over Leeds, while Joao Cancelo is available once again following suspension.

Ferran Torres and Liam Delap remain in the treatment room, while Kyle Walker is still short of match fitness.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Betting odds & tips

Manchester City are favourites to beat Newcastle at 2/11 (1.18) with bet365. At 12/1 (13.0) to win, Newcastle are considered major outsiders.

Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden are the joint 9/2 (5.50) favourites to be first goalscorer, while Callum Wilson is Newcastle's best bet at 12/1 (13.0).

Raheem Sterling has hit the net in five of his last nine games against the Magpies, so could represent strong value at 5/1 (6.0) to break the deadlock after scoring in two out of the last three league matches.

Recent results & form

Newcastle last five results Manchester City last five results Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (16/12/21) Manchester City 7-0 Leeds (14/12/21) Leicester 4-0 Newcastle (12/12/21) Manchester City 1-0 Wolves (11/12/21) Newcastle 1-0 Burnley (04/12/21) RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City (07/12/21) Newcastle 1-1 Norwich (30/11/21) Watford 1-3 Manchester City (04/12/21) Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (27/11/21) Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (01/12/21)

Although they could point their finger at a couple of controversial refereeing decisions in Thursday's 3-1 defeat at Anfield, Newcastle have reached a point in the season where they need to get points on the board.

Having won just one of their 17 opening league games, they can almost consider themselves fortunate to be only three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford going into this weekend.

However, they are unlikely to close that gap when they take on a Manchester City team that have won seven successive league fixtures and thrashed Leeds 7-0 in midweek.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola's men will be determined to retain top spot as they head towards Christmas, with Liverpool breathing down their necks only a point behind.