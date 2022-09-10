New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A key MLS encounter takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to close in on its finale this week, as New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution face off at Red Bull Arena. With just a handful of games to go, the hosts are looking pretty much assured of a shot at the MLS Cup.

Their visitors sit on the cusp of Eastern Conference qualification for the postseason race however - and they will need to ensure they take maximum points to give themselves the best shot of staying in the hunt.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

NYRB vs New England date & kick-off time

Game: New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 11:00pm BST / 6:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch NYRB vs New England on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

In the UK, viewers can watch the match on FreeSports TV UK.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN+ fuboTV UK FreeSports TV UK N/A

NYRB squad & team news

With just a handful of games to go, the Red Bulls look poised to snap up an MLS Cup spot in the Eastern Conference, having been one of the sharper performers this year within the league.

A handful of absentees, including Cameron Harper and Zach Ryan, could blunt their firepower up front but they'll hope they have enough to see the match through.

Position Players Goalkeepers Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders Nocita, Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Long, Tolkin, Ndam Midfielders Amaya, Morgan, Yearwood, Carmona, Fernandez, Cásseres, Castellano, Clark, Sserwadda, Edelman, Luquinhas, Estrella Forwards Klimala, Manoel, Harper, Ngoma, Ryan, Barlow

New England squad and team news

Unlike the Red Bulls, New England's position at the end-of-season party is far from secure - but victory here would go a long way to seeing them sneak in by the back door.

Wilfrid Kaptoum, Dylan Borrero, Jacob Jackson and Giacomo Vrioni all missed their previous match, and questions remain whether they will be fit to return.