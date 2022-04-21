Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the next manager of Manchester United, on a deal which will start in the summer and run through to 2025, and he is "absolutely determined" to deliver long-awaited success for a disgruntled fan base.

The 52-year-old Dutchman will not be inheriting a prestigious post in England until the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close, with Ralf Rangnick set to remain at the Red Devils’ helm until then.

Ten Hag has promised to continue giving his all to Ajax for now but is looking forward to opening a new adventure with the Premier League heavyweights that have gone five years without a trophy.

What have been Ten Hag’s first words as Man Utd’s new manager?

The Dutch tactician has told the Red Devils’ official website of his short and long-term ambition: "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

Ten Hag has added on Ajax’s official website after seeing a long-running saga brought to a close: "I'm happy that it has been finalised and that it has been officially announced. That clarity is important.

"But I only have one interest now and that's these last five games. I want to finish my time here on a positive note, by winning the league. By doing so, we'll qualify directly for the Champions League. Ajax belongs there."

What have Ajax had to say on Ten Hag’s departure?

Understandably, Ajax are disappointed to be bidding a long goodbye to a highly-rated coach.

Ten Hag has been with them since December 2017, overseeing two title triumphs in the Eredivisie and a couple of KNVB Cup wins.

He has taken in over 200 games in charge of the Dutch giants, claiming more than 150 victories, and will be fondly remembered by those he is walking away from in Amsterdam.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar, who spent six memorable years with United at the end of his playing days, has said of Ten Hag’s imminent departure: "Four-and-a-half years is a good amount of time, but we would have liked to have kept Erik at Ajax for longer. He is going to make the step to one of the biggest clubs in the world, in a fantastic league.

"We owe Erik a lot of thanks for what he has achieved with Ajax so far, but we are not done yet. At the end of the season, I will look back more extensively on his departure. For now, what matters is the final games of the season in which we all want to bring home the league title."

