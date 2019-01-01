Neville explains how Rashford can save Man Utd millions in the transfer market

The former Red Devils defender believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have no need to sign another striker if he can get an England international firing

Marcus Rashford can save millions in the transfer market, claims Gary Neville, with there no reason why he cannot be the leading striker the club are crying out for.

The Red Devils have invested heavily in attacking talent over recent years.

Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are among those to have been acquired for sizeable fees or on lucrative contracts.

Questions continue to be asked, though, of United’s firepower, with it suggested that a summer of change lies in store at Old Trafford.

Another frontman is considered by many to be required, but Neville believes international Rashford – who briefly shone down the middle following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as interim boss - can be the man to fill a problematic position.

Quizzed in a Sky Sports Q&A as to which Three Lions star he considers to boast the greatest potential, the former Red Devils defender said: “Rashford. Because I love him.

“United, obviously with Lukaku playing up front, there’s been talk of them needing a new centre-forward.

“Alexis hasn’t done particularly well but they don’t need a new centre-forward if Martial and Rashford can step up. Rashford in particular.”

While being of the opinion that United can stay out of the striker market, Neville concedes that strengthening is required in other areas by Solskjaer.

Big money is expected to be made available in the next transfer window, with a side that will be without football for 2019-20 being urged to address issues that have plagued them for some time.

“United need to strengthen at the back with full-backs and centre-backs, they need another midfield player,” added Neville.

“Reports are that [Ander] Herrera is going to PSG, so they’ll need to strengthen in midfield just to replace what’s there.”

United are destined to finish outside of the Premier League’s top four this season and without silverware.

Making the right additions over the coming weeks is imperative if the club are to force their way back into contention for major honours next term.