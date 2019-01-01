Neuer refuses to rule out move abroad, but says he's happy at Bayern

The Bundesliga giants have reportedly identified his replacement, and the goalkeeper knows anything is possible, even a move away

Manuel Neuer can’t imagine playing for a club other than , but admitted that the fast pace of the business of modern football made it impossible to rule out.

Reports in suggest the perennial champions have already signed the 33-year-old’s replacement with 's Alexander Nubel expected to join in the summer. It is thought that the younger man will spend a couple of years as an understudy, but Neuer knows the game moves quickly.

The 92-cap shot-stopper has been a revelation in Bavaria since he also made the move from Schalke and says he’s consider an off-field role to stay in the city he’s called home since 2011.

“I never said that I would end my career in Germany,” Neuer told kicker, “but I didn’t say I would leave Bayern either.

“At the moment I can’t imagine playing abroad, but I know the business is a fast-paced one. Maybe it will still grab me.

“I feel good in the region and in the surrounding area and would not necessarily want to go away.

“I would like to have a job later that challenges me in whatever role. I would like to stay involved in football and do something that inspires and excites me.”

The eight-time defending Bundesliga champions enter the winter break in third-place, but have enjoyed a resurgence under Hansi Flick.

Flick was given the job until the end of the season at the conclusion of its opening half last weekend and Neuer welcomed the move, identifying a clear change between him and his predecessor, Niko Kovac’s, tactics.

“He’s been doing great so far,” the ‘keeper went on. “He has a great connection to the team, speaks to things very clearly.

“He definitely deserves the chance right now.

“[The defence] starts higher, and we have closer ties between the lines.

“We have access and a much closer connection to each other, communication is easier between the players and we can give instructions.

“This helps our game, we can put pressure on the opponents.”

Neuer, Flick and company have until January 19th off to plot a way to overhaul upstarts ’s four-point lead over them in the table. Their first game back is against /