Netherlands starlet Brobbey and Belgium prodigy Doku among seven Ghana targets

Coach CK Akonnor has disclosed a list of seven European-born players being courted for an international future with the Black Stars

coach CK Akonnor reveals he is in discussion with seven European-born players including the trio of Jeremy Doku, Francis Amuzu and Derrick Luckassen for a switch of international allegiance.

prodigy Brian Brobbey and -born trio of Enock Kwateng, Elisha Owusu and Alexander Djiku complete the roster.

Akonnor, who assumed duty as the new Black Stars boss in January, touched down in Ghana last week after three weeks of scouting and player monitoring abroad.

“With regards to European-born players, it’s necessary for me to let you know the names [of the players we are working on],” Akonnor said before mentioning the seven players during a press briefing to announce his squad for an (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan on March 27 and 30.

“Those I spoke to want to play [for Ghana] but they are also not familiar with our lifestyle here. They don’t know what is going on, some probably just come here [briefly] and go back.

“They don’t know anything about us and I think it is important for us to encourage them to come here and see what is going on here. They are willing to come but they don’t know what it is [like here].”

While the majority of the players would need to go through a nationality change to become available for Ghana selection due to their past youth appearances for their European nations, midfielder Owusu and centre-back Djiku will need no such paperwork to turn up for the Black Stars. The latter two players are uncapped by France at any youth level.

“Talking of quality players, I think I made mention of six or five players which I believe are quality [players]. They’ll enhance the way we play, the way we go forward. These names are with the FA and the FA has already started working on it,” Akonnor added.

“We cannot get them now but once we get them, they’ll improve our team. Once we have quality, they will improve our chance of winning Afcon.

“Djiku and Owusu are currently eligible to play. Management is working hard to get them on board.”

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get them [seven players] on board.”

German-born Kevin-Prince Boateng and former youth star Quincy Owusu-Abeyie are among the players to have pledged their senior allegiance to Ghana in recent times after youth careers with European nations.