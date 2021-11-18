Netherlands forward Promes set to be prosecuted for attempted manslaughter

Netherlands forward Quincy Promes is set to be prosecuted for attempted manslaughter.

Promes was arrested last year in relation to a stabbing that took place in Abcoude in July 2020.

The 29-year-old was released after two days in custody but The Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam has now confirmed that he will be tried.

What are the allegations against Promes?

Promes will be charged with attempted manslaughter and serious assault, having been accused of stabbing a relative in the leg in front of several witnesses at a family party.

The relative, who survived but was left with serious knee injuries, has reportedly claimed that the attack was unprovoked, with police sending a full investigation file to the Prosecution Service in May.

What happens next?

A court date has not yet been set for Promes to stand trial, but the public prosecutor has confirmed that his lawyer has been informed of the decision to charge him.

The hearing will be arranged pending any further investigation from Promes' legal team, but it has been reported that the Spartak Moscow star could face up to 42 months in prison if found guilty.

How has the saga affected Promes' career?

Promes was playing for Ajax at the time of the incident, but joined Spartak for a second spell in February.

The striker has been able to continue his club career without a hitch, however, Louis van Gaal has made it clear that he won't be considered for an international call up until his legal issues are cleared up.

The Netherlands boss has said of Promes, who last played for his country during their surprise 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020: "I don't think I select players who are involved in such matters."

