Nedbank Cup Wrap: SuperSport United edge Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates starlet Bophela dazzles

SuperSport United dominated their match against Maritzburg United from the first whistle and they ran out 1-0 winners in an all-PSL clash which was played at Harry Gwala Stadium.



Marcel Engelhardt was the busier of the two goalkeepers as the Maritzburg star produced a fine save to deny Iqraam Rayners, before blocking a backheel flick attempt from Ghampani Lungu as the visitors pushed for the opening goal.



SuperSport also threatened from set-pieces, but Engelhardt dealt well with Jamie Webber's strikes from free-kicks. The score was 0-0 during the half-time break with the Team of Choice having contained Matsatsantsa.



Maritzburg came back an improved side after the restart following their half-time team talk with coach Ernst Middendorp. Amadou Soukouna and Friday Samu forced keeper Ronwen Williams into two great saves.



However, it was the visitors who finished the game the stronger of the two teams and they snatched a late winning goal through Rayners. The quick forward beat Engelbhardt with a composed finish in the 89th minute to seal SuperSport's 1-0 win.



Meanwhile, Venda Football Academy avoided an upset when they secured a 3-1 win over African All Stars in an encounter that took place at Thohoyandou Stadium.



All Stars, who are campaigning in the Motsepe ABC League, took a 1-0 lead through Ngoanamello Rammala in the 19th minute as he converted from the spot-kick after the visitors were awarded a penalty.



However, the hosts managed to level matters through Orlando Pirates loanee Simiso Bophela, who was a constant threat to the All Stars defence throughout the game, to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute with Rudzani Thabo providing the assist. The score was level at half-time.



Venda looked to take the lead for the first time on the day after the restart. However, All Stars contained the National First Division side in the second half and the game ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time and extra-time followed.



Having been introduced in the 88th minute, Rotonswa Mutsivhuli proved to be an inspired substitute as he scored twice to propel Venda to a 3-1 win over All Stars and they advanced to the Last 16.