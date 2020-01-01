Ndidi: Stats underline Leicester City star’s class against Sheffield United

The Nigeria international was inspiring against the Blades as Brendan Rodgers’ men boost Champions League hopes

Wilfred Ndidi put up an impressive showing as defeated 2-0 in Thursday’s Premier League encounter.

Goals from Ayoze Perez and substitute Demarai Gray were all Brendan Rodgers’ team needed to secure maximum points against the Blades.

Playing in his 30th English topflight game of the season, Ndidi underlined his efficiency for the Foxes holding sway in the middle alongside James Justin, Luke Thomas and Youri Tielemans.

For his effort, he made 46 passes, five interceptions, won 10 tackles including 89% passing accuracy.

His effectiveness quashed Chris Wilder’s five-man midfield that had Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge and George Baldock – cutting their supplies for David McGoldrick and Oliver McBurnie.

Interestingly, the 23-year-old has made 121 tackles in the English elite division so far to lead the top tacklers’ chart ahead of ’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and teammate Ricardo Pereira.

The international has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight since joining the Foxes from Belgian side in 2017.

Article continues below

Thanks to Leicester’s latest victory, they remain fourth in the English topflight log having accrued 62 points from 36 games.

Rodgers’ men travel to the Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening for their clash against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs before their last game of the season against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.