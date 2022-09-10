Nashville vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS encounter takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to edge towards its endgame this week, as Nashville and Los Angeles Galaxy face off at GEODIS Park. The hosts look effectively secured for a promising postseason place, having enjoyed a fairly strong campaign.

But their visitors sit on the edge of the positions for MLS Cup qualification in the Western Conference - and this match, against a rival perched above them, is one of the most crucial they will face this campaign.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Nashville vs LA Galaxy date & kick-off time

Game: Nashville vs LA Galaxy Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Nashville vs LA Galaxy on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.

In the UK, viewers can watch the match on Sky Sports Football and stream it on the Sky Go app.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN USA fuboTV UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Nashville squad & team news

Fired by the brilliance of Hany Mukhtar this term, Nashville have proven arguably one of the surprise packages of the MLS season - and they'll have dreams of upsetting the established order as they go in search of glory over the final few weeks.

Ake Arnaud Loba remains sidelined for this clash, though Teal Bunbury could be in line to make his return to the fold.

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Panicco, Meyer Defenders Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Moore, Washington, Zimmerman Midfielders McCarty, Mukhtar, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis Forwards Leal, Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Shaffelburg, Sapong

LA Galaxy squad and team news

One of the regular heavyweights in MLS history, the Galaxy have been rather shown up by crosstown rivals LAFC this term - and the thought of missing out on the MLS Cup entirely as the latter take aim at the Supporters Shield is a major blow to their pride.

Chicharito will hope to atone for a penalty howler last time out, though Jonathan Perez is expected to be sidelined through injury.