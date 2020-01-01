Napoli want €15m to sell Milik in January amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest

The Polish striker is due to drop into the free agency pool next summer, and has no intention of extending his stay at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

will demand at least €15 million (£14m/$18m) if they are to sell Arkadiusz Milik in January amid interest from and , Goal can confirm.

Milik has scored 48 goals in 122 appearances across all competitions for Napoli since joining the club from in 2016.

Of those efforts, 14 were recorded in 2019-20 as he helped the Partenopei win their first major trophy in six seasons in the form of the , but he was heavily linked with a transfer during the summer window.

Juventus and reportedly came close to securing his services, while also made an approach for international, but he was ultimately unable to manufacture a move away from Naples.

Milik admitted that he wanted to leave Napoli in October, telling SportoweFakty: "Napoli wanted to extend my contract for five years and gave me two choices: to sign or leave.

"I decided that I would like to try something else. I think this is the right time to try a new challenge.

"There has never been hostility on my part towards Napoli. I wanted to solve everything professionally."

He also expressed his disappointment after finding out about his omission from Gennaro Gattuso's and squads for the new season via media reports instead of club officials.

“I heard it from the press," Milik said. "I expected this decision but the lack of communication from the club is not professional. I believe I haven’t been treated well."

Goal has learned that Juve are still keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old's situation, with Napoli hoping to receive up to €18m (£16m/$22m) for the forward when the transfer market reopens, but they would also be willing to accept a slightly lower bid in order to get him off their books.

giants Atletico have also identified Milik as a target, with the ex-Ajax star's agent set to arrive in to negotiate the terms of his client's departure in the coming days.

Napoli risk losing the frontman for nothing if they play hardball with any potential suitors, with his current contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium due to expire in June 2021.

Milik has no desire to commit to fresh terms with the Partenopei, and will push for an exit once again in the new year after being exiled from Gattuso's squad.