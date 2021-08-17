Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann finding out the hard way that winning is all that matters

The young coach has never experienced this level of pressure before in his career and must start winning quickly

There is a perception that Bayern Munich have things all their own way in the Bundesliga; just turn up, win the league at a canter and buy the best players from your rivals.

In reality, it is not quite like that.

And that's what Julian Nagelsmann is beginning to find out.

The 'anointed one' is having a baptism of fire at Germany's biggest club.

Nagelsmann had a difficult pre-season at Bayern, losing three of his four friendlies, including heavy defeats against Borussia Monchengladbach and Ajax.

The German season kicked off with the first round of the cup, usually against a lower division side, but Bayern's trip to face fifth-tier Bremer SV was postponed as the amateur club had several positive Covid-19 tests.

That cup game would have been a much-needed confidence booster as well as a competitive encounter to help build fitness and help Nagelsmann implement his new tactical approaches.

Those approaches were evident in Bayern's opening Bundesliga encounter against Gladbach last weekend, with Nagelsmann using overlapping full-backs, diagonal passing, counter-pressing, dynamic overloads and ball-carrying centre-backs as he had in RB Leipzig.

Bayern probably would have picked up a win in the opening game of the season, but Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer extended his European Championship heroics into his club game and denied Robert Lewandowski again and again.

Nagelsmann showed the tactical flexibility he brought to Leipzig by getting his players to switch positions during the game, but one thing he could not switch was the personnel at his disposal.

While former club RB Leipzig lost Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate during the window, they have already replaced both with exciting young centre-backs as well as signing striker Andre Silva to solve the goalscoring woes that affected the team last season.

Nagelsmann's former club has probably improved during the summer, while his new club has strangely regressed.

Experienced defenders David Alaba and Jerome Boateng have both gone, but only Upamecano has been brought in as cover.

Omar Richards was signed from Reading on a free transfer, but Nagelsmann has not been able to convince the board to sign a new right-back.

Against Gladbach, he was forced to play Josip Stanisic and although the 21-year-old put in a good performance, it was only his second game ever for the senior team.

Bayern have to sell if they wish to buy anyone else, with Corentin Tolisso and Michael Cuisance on the chopping block.

Nagelsmann is not happy with the squad at his disposal, especially if they are to compete for the Champions League and meet the mimimum expectation of winning the Bundesliga.

Already, the cracks have started to appear, with the 34-year-old coach expressing disatisfaction at not being able to spend freely.

Nagelsmann wants the club to sign Marcel Sabitzer, who would be available for as little as €15 million (£13m/$18m) due to his expiring contract, but the club's bosses are sticking firm with their sell-to-buy approach.

"It's not easy to spend loads of money, we're not in the Premier League," he told reporters before Tuesday's DFL-Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund.

"If it is possible then perhaps we will get in a new player. If not, it's okay as well and we will work with the players that we have in our squad.

"We have a good squad, a good team. We have a lot of work to do now for the season."

However, despite a lack of transfer activity, there will be no room for excuses at Bayern Munich.

Winning is in Bayern Munich's DNA. Every coach is expected to bring success or else they will find themselves looking for new employment.

Even Pep Guardiola's record at the club was questioned as he did not bring Champions League glory, despite three consecutive league titles and two DFB-Pokal successes.

A slow start could see Nagelsmann shown the door, especially as Bayern look to make history by winning the Bundesliga for the 10th successive time.

"It's always pressure at Bayern Munich. You have to win nearly every game when you're the manager," Nagelsmann said.

"It's always about winning and losing, if we win there will be no questions, if we lose there will be many questions. So at the end, we have to win."

There can be no room for excuses.

Winning is everything.