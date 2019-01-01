Naby Keita scores fastest Liverpool goal in the Premier League
Naby Keita’s goal against Huddersfield Town on Friday is the fastest Liverpool strike in Premier League history.
The Reds eventually won the match 5-0 and went back on top of the table, even though Manchester City can overtake them again if they beat Burnley on the weekend.
The Guinea midfielder was handed his 21st start this season in all competitions by manager Jurgen Klopp and delivered an impressive performance.
The 24-year-old opened the scoring with 15 seconds into the encounter after he was set up by Mohamed Salah.
15 - After just 15 seconds, Naby Keita's goal for Liverpool is the quickest they have ever scored in a Premier League match. Lightning. #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/ADQcCylQMu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2019
The midfielder has now scored three goals in 32 appearances since his big-money move to the Anfield outfit from German side RB Leipzig last summer.
Keita will hope to continue his impressive form when Liverpool take on Barcelona in their first leg semi-final Champions League game on May 1.
The midfielder will be expected to lead Guinea in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt scheduled for June and July.
Guinea are in Group B along with three-time African champions Nigeria as well as Burundi and Madagascar.