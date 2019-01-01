'My target is to stay' - Sarri eyes long tenure in England amid Roma links

The Italian club are said to be interested in the manager, but he wants to stay in the Premier League - either at Chelsea or elsewhere

Maurizio Sarri hopes to remain in the Premier League regardless of his future amid reports he could be targeted by .

Former coach Sarri has endured a mixed first season in , seeing his methods criticised by many but guiding the Blues to the top four of the Premier League, the EFL Cup final and potentially a final as well.

It appeared for a time as though his spell at Chelsea would be brief and side Roma, who have Claudio Ranieri in charge until the end of the season, are reportedly set to make an offer.

But Sarri insists he is happy in England and suggested he could even manage a Premier League rival if he left Chelsea in the future.

"As I said in every press conference, I want to stay here," he told a news conference ahead of his side's European semi-final second leg against .

"I like English football very much and the atmosphere. If I can, I want to stay, my target is to stay in English football. I can try with another English club. I don't know."

Chelsea held Eintracht to a 1-1 draw in in the first leg, but Sarri acknowledges there is still work left to do back at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

This is despite a weakened Frankfurt side losing 6-1 at in their last league outing, with all seven goals coming in the first half.

"I know we have to play a semi-final and, in a semi-final, you play a strong team with very strong players," he said. "It's difficult to be favourites.

"I know it will be a very difficult match. In their last match in the , they played probably [thinking about] the last match in the Europa League. But tomorrow, they can play at their best. It's very difficult.

"They have two very good strikers, [Luka] Jovic and [Ante] Rebic, so we need to be careful."