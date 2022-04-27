'My Prince Charming' - Man City legend Aguero reveals Foden advice to Guardiola

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has described Phil Foden as 'Prince Charming' and revealed that he urged Pep Guardiola to start the midfielder during his time at the club.

In a TikTok video which caught his excited reaction to Foden’s headed goal against Real Madrid, Aguero described what he said to Guardiola when he first witnessed the 21-year-old playing.

Pleased by the England international's performance, the recently retired Argentine spoke passionately about his erstwhile team-mate.

What did Sergio Aguero say about Phil Foden?

"My prince charming," beamed Aguero after Foden scored against Real Madrid.

This came before he revealed to Mario Balotelli his conversations with Guardiola about Foden.

The former Barcelona striker said: "Listen to me, Foden started playing when I told [Guardiola]. I said on camera, 'Pep, make Foden a starter'. Pep listened to me, and he did."

Aguero shared clips from a Man City versus Real Madrid watchalong where he and Balotelli reacted to events during the game. You can see the Argentina star's reaction to Vinicius Jr's goal below.

It is apparent that the Argentine international is and has always been a huge admirer of the Man City star.

His dazzling performance in the first leg will surely put Foden in a favourable position to start the second leg which will be played in the Bernabeu, Madrid on May 4.

