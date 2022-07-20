'My family stopped coming to games' - Chelsea midfielder Gilmour opens up on Norwich loan abuse

A year-long stay at Carrow Road proved a difficult experience for the Scotland international

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has revealed abuse faced during last season's loan spell at Norwich City stopped his family from coming to watch his games, after a difficult term with the Canaries.

The Scotland international made the move to Norfolk on a year-long deal, but failed to have the desired impact as the club were promptly relegated back to the Championship.

As a short-term recruit, he became something of a scapegoat to irate fans in the stands - and now Gilmour has discussed the difficulties of facing such abuse during a rough campaign.

What has Gilmour said about the abuse at Norwich?

"It was hard," Gilmour told The Times in reflecting on his ill-fated spell at Carrow Road. "It was also hard for my family.When you’ve got family in the stands and they’re shouting that [abuse] it’s never nice but I would just get my head down. Of course it’s not nice.

"They stopped coming to the games, so it wasn’t nice. They weren't coming down for games at the weekend, just staying in the house. It’s the fans’ opinion. They come to watch games and pay for their ticket and they shout but that has happened and it wasn’t nice to hear.

"It was a difficult season. I went there with the idea of trying to play my best and some games it worked and some games it didn’t, so I took some experience from that and it will help me going forward."

What did Gilmour face at Norwich?

Originally signed on a season-long loan for the Canaries upon their return to the Premier League, there was bright hope that the Scotland international could provide a crucial touch for them.

But amid poor form and a succession of knocks, he struggled to acquit himself, to the ire of supporters, who famously showered him with profanity amid a loss to Crystal Palace last December.

Gilmour will not make a return to Norwich then, but his own future remains murky, with the player expected to have talks with Thomas Tuchel over whether he will spend another loan spell away from Stamford Bridge this term.