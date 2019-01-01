‘My dream is to be at Atletico all my life’ – Mollejo ready for his chance under Simeone

Diego Simeone used the 18-year-old four times in La Liga last season and the winger is eager to make the most of his first-team opportunities

Victor Mollejo has set himself the target of becoming a regular for after breaking into the first team last season.

The 18-year-old winger featured four times for Atletico in the second half of 2018-19, although each of those appearances came from the substitutes' bench.

Big things are expected of the academy product, who became the first player born in the 21st century to play for the Spanish side when used by Diego Simeone in a friendly win over in August 2017 at the age of 16.

And Mollejo, part of 's European Under-19 Championship squad, expects more first-team chances to come his way this coming season in what is shaping up to be a new era for Atletico.

"I think in the end the opportunities will come," he told Marca. "In some clubs it is more complicated but I think the opportunity will end up coming.

"My dream is to be at Atletico all my life. It's true that I have already made my debut but I want to be part of the first team so I have to work and take advantage of those opportunities that I have. The dream of most of us here is to play in Spain and succeed here.

"I have not talked to [Simeone] yet. The club has wished me good luck for the European Championship and we'll talk about it later, I suppose."

Atletico will have a different look to them in 2019-20 following star forward Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona, while Lucas Hernandez, Rodri and Diego Godin have also departed the Wanda Metropolitano.

Article continues below

But Mollejo believes last season's runners-up in will be even stronger this time around after adding Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Hector Herrera, Renan Lodi and Ivan Saponjic to their squad, alongside €126 million (£113m/$142m) teenager Joao Felix.

"The club is growing. You are seeing that with the signings," he added.

"It is a source of pride for all the fans. Atletico are making great signings and they will contribute a lot to the club."