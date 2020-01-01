Musona: KAS Eupen currently in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns target

After he was linked with Masandawana, the Belgian giants have confirmed talks with the Zimbabwean forward

target Knowledge Musona has seemingly impressed Belgian giants KAS Eupen and the club's general director Christoph Henkel has confirmed talks are ongoing.

The Zimbabwean hitman has been linked with a possible return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) after seeing less game time at RSC but is now set to stay put in Europe should he sign on the dotted line.

Musona is currently training Eupen and was on tour with the Belgian side in as they faced off against Dutch outfits, Eindhoven and Amsterdam.

“We are currently in discussions with the player’s advisors and Anderlecht (Musona’s club), but we are on the right track,” Henkel was quoted by Grezencho.

The 29-year-old former player looks like he will clinch a deal with Eupen as he seeks to revive his career overseas, but talks will determine his immediate future.

Meanwhile, another report carried by the same publication has it that Musona has signed a deal on Friday and was introduced to his teammates.

The Belgian side is keen on bolstering its attack ahead of the second round of the Belgian First Division A.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Eupen wanted Musona permanently, but could not afford his wages meaning they could consider a loan deal that will see the striker playing for the club until the end of the current campaign.

In addition, Musona’s move could be a blow to the Brazilians who were keen on landing the former Amakhosi star.

Article continues below

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane recently made it clear that he is interested in having experienced him in his team.

‘Jingles’ has been vocal in relation to securing an experienced finisher after parting ways with Mauricio Affonso and Tokelo Rantie.