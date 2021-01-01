Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

The hosts can join Barcelona at the top of the table with victory in Friday's league encounter

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona

Mushuc Runa have enjoyed a fine run of form in recent weeks, winning their last two games and going unbeaten since the first day of the season.

With 14 points they sit third and could level Barcelona and Emelec at the summit with victory on Friday.

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

Four consecutive wins took them to the summit in the current campaign, but results have slowed down in recent weeks and they now share the summit with Emelec, with their last victory coming in bizarre circumstances when Aucas were forced to forfeit after 15 minutes, having only fielded seven players.

