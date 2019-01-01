Musa Muhammed sees red as Inter Zapresic hold HNK Gorica

The 23-year-old was given the marching orders as the Ceramists earned a hard-fought draw against Sergej Jakirovic’s men

Musa Muhammed was sent off for the second time in his career during Friday’s Croatian First Football League clash between HNK Gorica and Zapresic.

The right-back was making his 16th start of the season, however, he was dismissed on the stroke of halftime.

He was first cautioned in the 43rd minute but a clumsy tackle on Josip Mitrovic two minutes later saw referee Fran Jovic show him the way out.

Former youth international Lukasz Zwolinski gave Sergej Jakirovic’s men a first minute lead, nonetheless, the visitors equalised through Borislav Tsonev with 21 minutes left to play.

Article continues below

Following Muhammed’s red card, he will be unavailable for selection when HNK Gorcia host Osijek in their next league outing.

Before joining Goricani in 2018, the former U17 captain featured for , Zeljeznicar, and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

His team sits fifth in the Croatian topflight log with 29 points from 19 fixtures – 12 points below leaders .