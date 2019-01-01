Mumbai City's Jorge Costa rules Paulo Machado out for the season

Jorge Costa feels Paulo Machado will be hard to replace in the squad...

head coach Jorge Costa has confirmed that midfielder Paulo Machado will miss out the rest of the season due to an injury.

After the Islanders' 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC on Sunday, Costa said that the midfielder, who had to be stretchered off in the second half of Mumbai CIty's game against Jamshedpur on December 19, will be difficult to replace.

"We lost Machado for the whole season. We are trying to see what we can do, knowing that it is almost impossible to replace a player like him."

"Yes (I want a new player) but it will not be easy. Firstly, I don't believe in transfer windows. In two months, the league will finish. We have been working on this for four-five days. It is almost impossible to find a player like Machado. We can bring a similar player but he needs to adapt to the league, city. We won't bring one just because we need to have seven foreigners," said the Portuguese coach.

With Amine Chermini dropped to the bench, Modou Sougou led the line and got off the mark in style, netting a brace as Mumbai City edged past a struggling Hyderabad FC. The winning coach was happy with the three points in difficult circumstances.

"We lost (Paulo) Machado, Rowllin Borges and Amine Chermiti for this game. It was the first game of Sourav Das and Bidyananda Singh and Hmingthanmawia. We had a good first half – we scored and had some chances to kill the game. Second half was not so good, we could not have the ball. Then we played 30 minutes with 10 men. It’s not easy. We played against a very good team. I said before that they don’t deserve to be last in the league.”

Sarthak Golui saw a second yellow and was sent off for a bad challenge on Marcelinho. The referees have come under fire in recent matches and Costa refused to add more fuel to the fire.

“If I want, I can say things I have in my mind. I know that almost all coaches are complaining about the referees. I don’t believe that if I start complaining, I’ll help them become better. We won and my mood is better. But we have to help them become better."