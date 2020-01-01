Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Costa - I don’t have a contract for next season

The Portuguese coach backed his side after a disappointing loss to Chennaiyin...

’s dream of making it to the playoffs ended with a defeat to in their final match of the season at home on Friday.

Portuguese coach Jorge Costa backed his side despite the defeat and suggested that he was proud of his players and the character they showed throughout the season.

“It was a clear red card (Sourav Das) so nothing to say. Vishal Kaith’s one I am not sure, I didn’t see on TV. But I am here for two years and you have heard me complaining about all the things that have happened, not only the referees but about everything. I think it’s not fair to them that after not reaching the top four, we start complaining.

"What I want to say is that I am very proud of coaching these players. We know the problems we have had since the beginning of the season. We fought until the last second. This is the image of the team, we fight till the end. I am very proud of all my players. We made mistakes, we are out of the top four. In football this happens, none of us is perfect. I told my players that there is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Costa suggested it was an evenly-contested match as neither teams wanted to lose.

“It wasn’t a perfect game for either team. Today we had two teams who didn’t want to lose. Chennaiyin are doing an amazing job and they deserve to be in the top four.”

The former FC played suggested that even though he would love to continue as the head coach of Mumbai City FC, he is still unsure about his future.

“If they want me I will stay because I enjoy being in Mumbai. When I came to it was a very good surprise. There are other things, of course, we have to discuss. I don’t have a contract for next season. We have to see.”