Muller urges Bayern to 'seal the deal' in Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal

The reigning German champions are potentially just five games away from winning the double in Niko Kovac's first year with the club

forward Thomas Muller is desperate to "seal the deal" in both the and the DFB-Pokal.

The Bavarians sit one point ahead of nearest rivals in the table and recently booked their place in the cup final, where they will face , with a 3-2 win over Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.

Despite Bayern's Bundesliga dominance, they have not won the domestic double since 2016 and Muller is keen to secure success on both fronts during the remainder of the season.

"We will see what the next three weeks brings," he told the German Football Federation's official website.

"Of course, we are highly motivated and now want to seal the deal in both competitions. The 5-0 win in Der Klassiker against Dortmund was the initial spark. We have a huge desire to win both competitions.”

Bayern's league run-in includes a trip to third-placed Leipzig and Muller is fully aware of the threat posed by Ralf Rangnick's men.

"RB Leipzig are obviously in very good form and are playing well in the second half of this season," he explained.

"I think both matches, the Bundesliga clash and the Pokal final are exactly what the fans want to see. We will see what happens.”

Muller also believes that his team's fighting spirit will give them the edge as they look for success on both fronts.

"It is important to be able to give an extra two or three percent if necessary at this level of football," he said. "It is important to have the willingness and doggishness on days like this.”

Should Bayern claim the Bundesliga crown, it will mark the eight winners’ medal Muller has collected in the competition, while he has won the DFB-Pokal on four previous occasions.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most important players in Niko Kovac’s squad this season and of Bayern’s 44 games, Muller has missed just four.

In his 40 appearances for the Bavarian outfit this campaign, the no.25 has netted nine goals in all competitions and has registered 14 assists.