Muller opens door to Bayern Munich exit: I’ll have to think about my situation

The 30-year-old has said he is ready to leave the Allianz Arena if he is not given the playing time he wants under Niko Kovac

Thomas Muller has admitted that he will have to assess his future at if he cannot earn more playing time in the coming weeks.

The international has been with the club since turning 10 and has spent his entire professional career with the Bavarian outfit.

Now 30, the attacker is struggling to earn a regular spot under the guidance of Niko Kovac, and with clubs such as and having taken an interest in his services in the recent past, he could be open to a move come January.

Speaking in the aftermath of reports that he could be willing to try a new adventure, he admitted he was frustrated to hear Kovac sees him as a back-up option in his plans, having fortified the squad with the likes of Philippe Coutinho over the summer.

“When I heard about that statement of course I was surprised. But I'm not sensitive with such things. I already had a chat with the manager and for me everything's okay now,” he told Kicker.

"Of course the new signings increased the competition in my best position but that's not the problem. That's not what it's all about. A manager has to make difficult decisions ahead of every game. But in the recent five games there has been a trend that doesn't make me happy.

“If the coaching staff see me as a sub in the future, I will have to think about my situation. I'm too ambitious to not do that.”

Muller has been around the Bayern first-team squad for over a decade, having debuted in 2008. Since then, he has enjoyed some amazing highs with the Allianz Arena club, with whom he has played 495 times, scoring 186 goals, while winning eight titles and the 2013 , among other trophies.

Although he has yet to get off the mark in the Bundesliga this season, he has still contributed four assists in seven games, while he netted against Red Star in the Champions League having come on with seven minutes remaining.

Of late he has found himself playing off the bench, with a limited period to make an impact, a situation that rails in the face of his history with the club.