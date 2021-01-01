Mozambique's Lucia Jose on target as Clube Condeixa hold Ovarense

The forward found the back of the net but her effort was not enough to hand the visitors an away win at Condeixa on Sunday

Mozambique forward Lucia Jose grabbed a goal for Ovarense as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Clube Condeixa in a Portuguese Liga BPI tie on Sunday.

Before the festive break, Jose had scored twice for Ovarense in eight outings in the Portuguese topflight this season, with the two in her last appearances against Maritime and Amora.

Having gone three matches without a win, the 27-year-old was aiming to help her side return to winning ways and also clinch a top-four spot but her lone effort was not enough at Condeixa.

More teams

The Mozambican striker opened the scoring for the visitors with her superb finish after just 12 minutes in the encounter at Estádio Municipal de Condeixa.

After the restart, Ovarense held on to their narrow lead in the second half until they conceded a late penalty on the brink of full time.

The hosts, however, left it late to break the resilience of the visitors after they were gifted a chance and Catarina Lopes converted in style to force a stalemate.

Article continues below

Jose lasted the entire duration of the match for the third time in three successive matches and has now scored three goals in nine appearances for Ovarense this season.

The draw means Ovarense are now without a win in four matches and are sixth on the southern log with 12 points from nine matches.

Having finished in the bottom six, they will now feature in the 12-team playoff competition to preserve their topflight status.