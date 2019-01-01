'Mourinho will take no sh*t' - Berbatov says new Spurs manager will 'shake things up'

The Portuguese is a proven winner and that reputation is expected to spark an instant response from the Tottenham players

Jose Mourinho’s proven track record of winning trophies means he will instantly command the respect of the players, making him the ideal man to revive the club’s fortunes, says Dimitar Berbatov.

Mourinho was confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor on Wednesday morning, returning to English football 11 months after his sacking at .

Pochettino was dismissed just 12 hours earlier, paying the price for a slump in form and the failure to win a trophy during his five-and-a-half years in charge in north London.

Tottenham haven't won a trophy of any description since the 2008 League Cup while Mourinho, in contrast, has lifted 25 honours in his career, including three Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov says that reputation for winning silverware means he is likely to make an instant impact on the squad, particularly as he arrives refreshed after close to a year out of management.

“With his resume and the amount of trophies he has won in the , Premier League and wherever he goes, he has earned the right to take no sh*t,” the former Bulgaria striker told Betfair.

“If you show him respect he will give you respect back, and he deserves that because he has proven himself by winning so much.

“The players will want to show him how they can play and they will be thinking that they need to prove themselves to him. He will bring new ideas, a new way of playing, new exercises in training and the players will need to show themselves, all of them.

“In every club you have that player hierarchy, you know that you are good, maybe you are the captain of the team and you know you are going to play, but at the same time that doesn't give you the right to just lay back and play off your name, you need to work hard and this will be the case with Mourinho.

”This new appointment, like every time a new manager comes in, will bring new life to the team, it will shake things up and people will wake up a bit and start proving themselves. The Spurs players should be excited because they are going to play for one of the best managers in the world and it is a great opportunity for them.

“Mourinho has had a good rest, he was watching teams playing, commentating, he will have drawn lessons and conclusions from his last job at Man Utd and now it's a fresh start for him. He's taking over a great team with great players and he's in London, the city that he loves, so for me, I think it's the perfect match. Spurs is a team that wants to grow, develop and achieve things and I think it's a good place for him.

“By appointing him, the board were probably thinking 'wherever he goes he brings trophies' and Spurs need a trophy, we talk about it all the time. He has the experience and he can bring them a trophy to feel that victory, and develop that winning mentality and get used to it. He's won so much already in his career and it will be interesting to see if he has mellowed. I remember Sir Alex Ferguson telling us about how he mellowed later in his career and took more time to think about things and not reacting so impulsively, so it will be interesting to see if Mourinho does something similar at Spurs.”

Though he approves of Mourinho’s appointment, Berbatov says he was surprised when he heard the news of Pochettino’s sacking on Tuesday evening.

The 38-year-old believes the Argentine deserves credit for turning Spurs into a regular Champions League outfit, though he admits things have gone stale in recent months and a change might be good for all parties.

“It came as a big surprise to me, I wasn't expecting that, I don't think anyone did,” added Berbatov, who scored 46 goals in 102 appearances for Spurs between 2006 and 2008.

“They had their problems at Spurs but to do it now seems strange to me. For me he was the perfect guy for the club, but obviously after a while, a time comes when you need a change because you get used to things, you reach your potential and you plateau. When that happens, you need to find a change and yes, they have probably reached that plateau as a team and it was not beneficial for both sides so they have parted ways, but I regret that they have taken this decision.

"After six years, the guy has built the club, brought through the players, reached the Champions League final and overall everyone has been full of praise for his work. In the end the board have made their decision, they've had a few bad results and they may have thought that they needed to act and do something and you cannot sack 25 players.

"Now Pochettino is available he has a few decisions to make: does he want to rest, recharge the batteries, relax and release all the stress or jump straight back in to another club, and if so where? ? ? ? ? He is a big name in football now and I'm sure he won't be out of a job for long.”