Mourinho opts for wholesale Spurs changes ahead of Bayern trip, with Kane and Alli to miss out

With a second-placed finish in the group guaranteed the Portuguese has chosen to rest several first-teamers ahead of the festive period

have rested Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier for their meeting with on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho announced after the 5-0 victory over on Saturday that star striker Kane would not be making the trip to the Allianz Arena for a dead rubber in Group B.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Alli, Vertonghen and Aurier will also remain in the United Kingdom ahead of a trip to on Sunday.

Teenage forward Troy Parrott is reportedly set to lead the line in Munich for Tottenham, who are guaranteed to finish second behind leaders Bayern.

Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele, Michel Vorm and Harry Winks are still sidelined.

Mourinho has clearly prioritised the Premier League’s busy festive period over avenging a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to the Bavarians suffered under his predecessor, the recently sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

After Tottenham's trip to face sixth-place Wolves, who are one point ahead of Spurs in the table, visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the following weekend.

Frank Lampard’s men are currently in fourth place, six points clear of Spurs, who have won three of four under Mourinho in the league, enjoying a renaissance under their new boss.

The rest of the festive schedule is more favourable to the Lilywhites, with and , both in the relegation zone, alongside on the docket between the game with their London rivals and New Year’s Day.

Tottenham's second-place finish in their Champions League group means they are guaranteed to face a group winner in the first knockout stage. They cannot face another English team, nor Bayern.

Article continues below

There are still some mouthwatering ties in prospect however. European heavyweights , , and all have a chance of topping their section, as do .

The Dutch team were the opponent when Tottenham sensationally sealed their place in the final of last season’s edition of Europe’s premier club competition. A second-half Lucas Moura hat-trick in the second leg of the semi-final sent them to the final in Madrid, where they were defeated by .

Spurs finished second in their group last year as well.