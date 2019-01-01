'Mourinho isn't outdated - he just needs the right club' - Former CEO thinks Man Utd sack was a mistake

The two-time Champions League-winning manager has been labelled a dinosaur by some fans, but Peter Kenyon thinks this assessment is wildly incorrect

Jose Mourinho still has a future as a manager at the top level of the game, according to former CEO Peter Kenyon.

The former , and boss is still without a job in management since being sacked at Old Trafford last season, and many fans have suggested that his tactical approach and man-management methods are too old-fashioned for the modern game.

Kenyon was disheartened to see Mourinho sacked at United, and thinks another big club will profit from their mistake.

“If you put me in charge of a great club and you needed to appoint a manager, my first thought would be Jose Mourinho,” Kenyon said at the World Football Summit.

“He’s intelligent, he’s relevant and has vast experience. He isn’t outdated. I just think he needs the right club. I’m sure that you’ll see Mourinho be a part of a great club again.”

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a stunning spell of form in his first few months at the helm, United have stuttered since he was given the job on a permanent basis and sit eighth in the Premier League with two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six games so far.

They narrowly avoided embarrassment on Wednesday night, scraping through on penalties at home to a Rochdale side currently 17th in League One.

Kenyon seemingly thinks Mourinho could have turned things around at United, but he needed more of a say in how the club was run behind the scenes.

“The key is to give him the adequate structure and organisation to make sure he’s a part of everything,” he added.

“I was the first to express my disappointment when he left United because I think he could have been a part of that great leadership structure.

“No one better than him know what United represents. Jose is far from being an irrelevant and outdated manager.”

Mourinho is currently working as a pundit, though he has frequently spoken of his desire to return to management sooner rather than later.

In recent weeks, he has been linked with replacing Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, with the Frenchman struggling to replicate the results of his first spell in charge of the Spanish giants.