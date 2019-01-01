Mourinho explains how he'd beaten Van Gaal in 2010 Champions League final 'before it started'

The former Inter boss was confident his side would get the better of Bayern Munich, suggesting he had his opponents sussed out before kick-off

Jose Mourinho has insisted that 's 2010 final victory over was won "before it started" as he discussed Louis van Gaal's ego and how he knew exactly how his opponents would approach the game.

The side completed a historic treble that campaign, winning the Champions League, Serie A and under Mourinho's guidance.

Bayern went into the match with a treble on the line as well, having won their league and domestic cup.

But it was Mourinho's side that emerged victorious on the day after two goals from Diego Milito, with the Argentine scoring in each half to claim European glory for the Nerazzurri.

And the Portuguese says that triumph was always on the cards as Van Gaal's tactical rigidity and ego were seen as something that the then-Inter boss could take advantage of.

"We knew Bayern had a coach, whom I knew very well, and I knew that his own ego, his own self-esteem, would always lead him to play according to his ideas - and this, for me, was an advantage," Mourinho told DAZN .

"I knew perfectly well that when they lost possession of the ball, it was a team with some weaknesses. On the other hand, there were top attacking players that needed to be stopped. And I think our great advantage in this game was precisely the strategic side."

He added: "I think the game was won before it started. Not only for the emotional aspect, not only for the levels of confidence, of self-esteem, of empathy, of brotherhood that Inter had. But also for the way that, from a strategic point of view, we prepared for the game."

Mourinho also spoke in glowing terms about Milito's contribution to Inter's incredible season that saw him score decisive goals in the title run-in, the Coppa Italia final and also against Bayern in the Champions League showpiece.

"I always challenged the group exactly for this situation," he said. "We can win three titles, two, one or zero.

"After those 15 days, we can make history in Italian football, winning the treble, or we can end up as the ones who were 'almost' - and football is full of 'almost', which is to almost win.



"And Milito... when we played the Italian Cup final against , we won 1-0 with Milito’s goal. We went to Siena to play the Championship game, in which we had to win to be champions - one-nil, Milito's goal.



"And we played in the Champions League final against Bayern, two-nil, two Milito goals. Three titles in 15 days and Milito with four goals in three games. Historic."

Mourinho also revealed that he did not take part in the celebrations after the game as he was afraid that the emotion would be too much as he prepared to leave Inter and become Real Madrid head coach that summer.

