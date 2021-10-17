Mourinho & Bale 'didn't see football the same way' at Spurs, Real Madrid star's agent reveals

Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale "didn't see football the same way" at Tottenham, the Real Madrid star's agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed.

Bale rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan deal in September 2020, seven years after leaving the club to join Spanish giants Real.

The Welshman hit 16 goals in 34 games for the north London outfit last term, but found himself in and out of the team under Mourinho, who publicly questioned his fitness levels on a number of occasions.

What's been said?

Barnett has now offered an insight into the pair's fractious relationship, admitting that they did not see eye-to-eye when it came to their philosophies on the game.

"At Spurs, there wasn’t a fall out," Bale's agent told The Mirror while referring to Mourinho, who was dismissed by Tottenham in April and now occupies the managerial hot seat at Roma.

"I just think they didn’t see football the same way – I’m being very diplomatic here. Let’s just say it wasn’t the best return to a club in history."

Bale's return to Real

Bale returned to Real in the summer to see out the final year of his contract, reuniting with former head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti was drafted in for a second spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu following Zinedine Zidane's resignation, and Bale was initially handed a prominent role in his plans before being sidelined through injury.

"He went back to Real Madrid and he was in the first team ­immediately," Barnett said of Bale's fresh start with the Blancos. "Unfortunately he tore his hamstring so it’s a long way back.

"It’s a shame with Carlo Ancelotti back as manager he got the injury this season."

World Cup 'dream' driving Bale

Barnett says Bale is eager to get back on the pitch as soon as possible with a view to helping Wales qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 31-year-old's main legal representative feels a combination of injuries and a lack of playing time under Zidane before his return to Spurs halted his career momentum, as he added: "It’s a dream for him to play in the World Cup finals with Wales.

"That’s the most important thing for him, I believe.

"Injuries and disagreements in the last few seasons with Zinedine Zidane have held him back."

