Mourinho admits Serie A return is a possibility as he waits on first job since leaving Man Utd

The Portuguese, who departed Old Trafford in December 2018, has expressed a desire to return to coaching this summer and could head back to Italy

Jose Mourinho, who has remained out of work since leaving , has admitted that a return to “could be a possibility”.

The Portuguese departed Old Trafford in December 2018 after two-and-a-half years with the Red Devils.

That post was his third in the Premier League, having previously taken in two productive stints with .

Mourinho has also spent time in his homeland with , with and with .

It remains to be seen where his next challenge will take him, but the 56-year-old has expressed a desire to return to coaching this summer.

Various landing spots have been mooted, but most of the high-profile posts are now filled – with turning to Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea bringing in Frank Lampard as his successor.

There would appear to be limited options available to Mourinho at the level in which he wishes to work, however, it could be that the chance to head back to the Italian top tier presents itself.

“In the future? Always soccer, and always a high level. Italy? Could be a possibility,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia.

Mourinho stated back in May, as domestic campaigns came to close across Europe, that he intended to be back in work by July.

He told RMC: “I have a lot of qualities and one of them is to respect other clubs and their management.

“I have never spoken like ‘this club wanted me, they contacted me'.

“When I left Manchester United in December, I immediately took the decision I want to work from summer. I hope to be back to work in July in a project I really like.”

Mourinho has a few weeks left in which to get the job he craves, but the clock is ticking.

Article continues below

He has previously stated that he wants to fill a role that gives him a full summer in which to ready himself for a new challenge.

It could be that he is forced to wait longer than he would have hoped, with there no obvious appointments for him at present.

He could, like former rival Arsene Wenger, end up spending longer away from the dugout than he had initially planned when leaving a much-coveted position in .