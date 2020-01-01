Mourinho admits Gedson Fernandes could leave Tottenham in January

The Portuguese prodigy has struggled to make an impact since his arrival in England

manager Jose Mourinho is open to ending Gedson Fernandes' loan from early with a January return now possible.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Spurs on an 18-month loan in January this year but he has made just one appearance for the club this season after featuring in 13 matches last campaign.

With Tottenham now well stocked after a successful summer window, the international is set to struggle for regular minutes and Mourinho has floated the idea of Gedson returning to Benfica when the transfer window re-opens.

More teams

Though happy to have him in his Spurs squad, Mourinho is seemingly willing to sanction an end to the loan should the player or Benfica request it come January.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"For me it is never a problem, but a solution. Having him in the squad, even if he is not called up and not playing, is an extremely comfortable situation," Mourinho told SportTV.

"I will never be the one to push him or say that I don't want him here. But I understand the situation of the kid and Benfica.

"If the club wants to end the relationship here, we will be here to collaborate, because we want the good of the player. Benfica has the power to decide and will be accepted by us."

Prior to joining Tottenham, Gedson has established himself in Benfica's first-team squad after nearly a decade in their youth set-up.

Speaking to Spurs' website in April, the young midfielder conceded he has found the transition to the Premier League surprisingly tough.

Article continues below

“It’s completely different to what we saw on the TV. When I made my first minutes, I couldn’t believe it because everything felt so slow but at the same time everything was so fast on the pitch. It’s something different to learn," Gedson said.

"Mentally, I think when you play the first few minutes of a game, you feel so tired. After that you feel okay, you feel comfortable, so you can play your game but yes, in the first few minutes, they are crazy moments.

"You are alert, you want to see what’s happening but, at the same time, you have no time to wait and watch around to see where your man is. You need to be focused. Your head has to stay in the moment."