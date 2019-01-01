Moukoko piques Germany coach Low's interest

The former world champions' national team manager has set out to find out more about the exciting teenager

coach Joachim Low is gathering information from his former assistant and present Under-19 coach Michael Skibbe about teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko.

The -born forward has been making global headlines since moving to the age-grade squad of Die BVB from St. Pauli, scoring goals for fun.

He netted a staggering 88 goals in two seasons for the Dortmund Under-17 and still only 14 years of age.

He has been drafted to the Under-19 squad this term, and has already scored 15 goals in 10 matches, including a debut double hat-trick against Wuppertal on August 11.

"I've already asked Michael Skibbe [about Moukoko], but postponed afterwards", Low told Sportbuzzer.

"Everyone involved would do well to wait for his development in peace."

The Under-19 squad is where Moukoko's progress will halt for now as he is still 14-years old and can't make his debut for the senior Dortmund squad until he is at least 17, which won't happen until November 2021.