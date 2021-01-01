Emam compares Mostafa Mohamed’s fine start at Galatasaray to Drogba's

The 23-year-old Egypt international hit the ground running for the Yellow and Reds and has been praised for the impressive performance

Egypt legend Hazem Emam has compared Mostafa Mohamed’s fine start at Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray to that of Didier Drogba.

Mohamed teamed up with the Yellow and Reds on loan from Egyptian Premier League side Zamalek on Monday.

The 23-year-old was afforded his debut against Istanbul Basaksehir as a second-half substitute and opened his account in the encounter.

His performance ensured the Turk Telekom Stadium outfit secured all three points in the game and climbed to the second spot on the league table after gathering 45 points from 22 games.

Drogba also made an instant impact for the Yellow and Reds after teaming up with the side from Chelsea in 2013, scoring in his first game for the club against Akhisar Belediye.

Emam believes the goal will help the Egypt international to quickly settle into the Galatasaray team and increase his confidence.

“A brilliant start to Mostafa Mohamed’s career with Galatasaray, scoring a penalty will help him get rid of the fears and integrate faster within the team,” Emam said, as per, Kingfut.

“Mostafa Mohamed’s start with Galatasaray is similar to Didier Drogba’s in the Turkish Super Lig after also scoring on his first game.

“Mostafa also earned high praise from Fatih Terim after the game. He is a very big coach and reminds me of Mahmoud El-Gohary.”

Mohamed will be expected to make his full debut when his side take on league leaders Fenerbahce in their next outing on Saturday.

Galatasaray finished sixth in the league last season and the 23-year-old will hope to help them clinch the title at the end of the season.

Mohamed has been with Zamalek since 2016 and played a key role as the club won a number of trophies, including the Caf Super Cup, Egypt Cup and Egyptian Super Cup.

The forward has also spent time on loan with El Dakhleya, Tanta and El Gaish before moving to Turkey to team up with Galatasaray.

Mohamed had starred for Egypt U20 and U23 teams before making his debut for the senior side in 2019 against Niger.

The forward now has four caps for the Pharaohs and will hope to deliver more eye-catching performances for his club to earn more regular call-ups.