‘Most satisfying title win ever’ – Kompany salutes ‘ridiculous’ Man City

The Blues skipper has taken in four Premier League triumphs, but considers the 2018-19 campaign to have delivered his most memorable success

Vincent Kompany has hailed ’s “ridiculous” efforts in the 2018-19 campaign as the “most satisfying Premier League title win ever”.

The Blues skipper had his hands back on the grandest of prizes in English football after a final day meeting with on Sunday.

A 4-1 victory for Pep Guardiola’s side got them over the line, as they edged out by a solitary point, and wrapped up back-to-back crowns for the first time in the club’s history.

Kompany has played a prominent role in the emergence of City as a force to be reckoned with at home and abroad, with four title triumphs having been taken in at the Etihad Stadium.

There have been some notable successes along the way, but the Belgian defender claims a thrilling battle for supremacy this season makes his most recent medal the most special.

“It was the hardest and most satisfying Premier League title win ever,” Kompany told City’s official website.

“Liverpool were exceptional this year and I don’t mean to rub it in – it is what it is – they didn’t deserve to be second this year, but it only makes me that much more happy that we’ve been up against such a good team and when our backs were against the wall we kept finding the results.

“We won at the Etihad against Liverpool and I think that made the difference and once we got our noses in front, we were able to stay in front – I’m so happy for myself, the team and our fans.”

Kompany insists that the City players had no idea how Liverpool were getting on against on the final day – with Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually running out 2-0 winners – with the focus of Guardiola’s troops locked on the pursuit of more silverware.

That quest is set to take them back to Wembley on Saturday, with an FA Cup final date with Watford presenting the Blues with an opportunity to complete an unprecedented domestic treble.

“I wasn’t aware [how Liverpool were doing],” Kompany added.

“I did hear the Brighton fans singing ‘1-0 to the Liverpool’ and then we fell behind, but we’ve done it before, and we stayed calm.

“We were finding the gaps and the space and though the pitch was slow, we felt we did everything we needed to do and were magnificent.

“This title is a combination of the staff, the group of players we have and the desire we have to over-achieve and it’s hard to over-achieve with a team as good as we have.

“It wasn’t just the way we won – we had so many clean sheets on the run-in – it was ridiculous – and won our last 14 games.

“I’m so proud of the guys because when we had to dig deep and defend and win 1-0, we did it again and again.

“We’re looking forward to the final now – what we are doing is unprecedented – and we are just thinking about the game against , now.”