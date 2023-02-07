Mosimane's next game: Al Kholood vs Al Ahli Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Safeer Al Watan will be away in the Saudi Arabian second-tier desperate for maximum points to continue their push for promotion.

Celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane will be in action on Tuesday evening when Al Ahli is away against Al Kholood in a Saudi Arabia Division 1 assignment.

Mosimane will be keen to bounce back from a 4-1 loss against Al Akhdoud in another second-tier game played on Thursday night.

It was the 58-year-old's first loss since taking over at the club with the aim of returning them to the top tier.

Mosimane went on to apologise to the fans for the loss, promising to bounce back, and Tuesday's match is an opportunity for him to make amends.

Game Al Kholood vs Al Ahli SC Date Tuesday, February 7

Al Kholood are on 25 points with a game at hand, meaning they have an outside chance of making it to the top-tier next season.

Ahmed Hadriti is one of the opponents' dangerous players who they need to keep an eye one or else he may hurt Al Ahli and their chances of going top of the table.

Franck Kom was lauded by Mosimane for his impact on the team, and he will be the main man once again on Tuesday.

His primary job will be to stop the home side's attacks and protect the back four. The Cameroonian will be critical if Mosimane's team are to get a positive outcome away.

Angola centre-back Bastos will also have to be at his best to command the defence. He scored the team's only goal in the recent game meaning he can be relied on when it comes to set pieces.

Match Preview

A win for Al Ahli will put them top of the table with 40 points. They are currently placed third with 37 points, the same as leaders Al Akhdoud, second-placed Al-Hazem, and Al Faisaly, who are behind the Mosimane team.

Al Faisaly will be playing against Hajer, meaning if Al Ahli drop points and their rivals win, then the South African's side will drop to fourth.

The last meeting between Al Ahli and Al Kholood ended 1-0 in favour of the former meaning it will not be an easy outing for Al Malaki.