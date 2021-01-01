Moses sees red as Spartak Moscow crumble to Igboun’s Dinamo Moscow

The former Nigeria international was given the marching orders as the People's Team crashed out of the Russian Cup of Saturday evening

Victor Moses was sent off as Spartak Moscow bowed 2-0 to Dinamo Moscow in Saturday’s Russian Cup encounter.

With nine minutes to the conclusion of the Round of 16 fixture, the Chelsea loanee was dismissed for a second caution by referee Kirill Levnikov.

Moses, 30, had already been cautioned in the 15th minute of the encounter, however, he was shown the red card for a thoughtless tackle on Russian forward Daniil Lesovoy. That is the third time the former Wigan Athletic, Liverpool and Inter Milan man would be given the marching orders in his professional career.

Having in mind that winners of the crunch Moscow derby would be guaranteed a place in the quarter-final of the competition, both clubs came to the VTB Arena with all guns blazing.

Nevertheless, it was the Loudspeakers who took the lead in the 16th minute as Daniil Fomin converted from the penalty mark after VAR replays adjudged Moses to have handled a corner kick taken by Daniil Lesovoy. Fomin took the ensuing kick and sent goalkeeper Aleksandr Maksimenko the wrong way.

All efforts from the visiting team to level matters proved abortive as the first-half ended 1-0 in favour of Sandro Schwarz’s team.

In the second-half, Spartak Moscow dominated ball possession, yet, their constant attacking moves met a strong resistance from a solid Spartak backline plus some moments of brilliance by goalkeeper Anton Shunin.

Twenty minutes to full time, substitute Konstantin Tyukavin sealed the win after heading past Maksimenko a cross from Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski.

Nigeria international Sylvester Igboun was introduced for Vyacheslav Grulyov with eight minutes to the end of the encounter, while Burkina Faso star Charles Kabore was brought in for Szymanski in the 91st minute. For Cameroon international Clinton N'Jie, he was not listed for the low scoring encounter.

Thanks to this result, Dinamo Moscow are through to the last eight of the tournament as Spartak’s ambition of a 14th cup success faded into thin air.

Moses and his teammates would now shift their attention to February 28’s league showdown versus Rubin Kazan. As it stands, they occupy the third position in the Russian topflight with 35 points from 19 outings in the 2020-21 campaign.