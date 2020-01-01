Moses grabs assist in Inter's comeback derby win vs AC Milan

The former Nigeria international made a key impact as Antonio Conte's men secured a dramatic triumph over their rivals

Victor Moses provided an assist as Milan silenced 4-2 in Sunday's thrilling Derby della Madonnina outing.



Despite replacing Antonio Candreva in the 80th minute, the ex- man delivered a positive performance to help Antonio Conte's side secure a comeback triumph.

Visitors Milan started like a house on fire and went 2-0 up at halftime thanks to Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goals.

However, quick fire efforts from Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino put I Nerazzurri in level terms at San Siro, while Stefan De Vrij's 70th header off Antonio Candreva's corner put Inter ahead for the first time in the encounter.

And at the death, Romelu Lukaku put the game beyond doubt when he rose above Simon Kjaer to convert Moses' cross.

The result sent Inter top of after suffered a shock defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Moses is expected to feature when his team takes on in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, with Milan taking on Juventus in the other last-four clash on Thursday.