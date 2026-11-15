'How did we win 4-1? That’s a good question' - Morten Hjulmand reacts in disbelief as Rasmus Hojlund brace fires Denmark past post-Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

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Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand hailed one of the greatest victories in his nation's history as Rasmus Hojlund's brace inspired a 4-1 Nations League rout in Braga. Saturday's triumph ended Portugal's four-match winning streak in Group A4 during the hosts' first outing since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football.

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Visitors stun hosts in Braga

Hjulmand helped orchestrate a memorable triumph at Estadio Municipal de Braga as the Danes spoiled Jorge Jesus' first match since his iconic captain hung up his boots. Although Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs replaced Joao Felix in the 64th minute to become the first player to wear a redesigned No. 7 shirt honouring Ronaldo, the visitors dominated throughout. The emphatic result lifted Denmark into second place in Group A4.

Midfielder hails historic team display

After Hojlund, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Mohamed Daramy missed early chances, a VAR check penalised Ruben Dias for blocking a Hojlund header with his hands, allowing skipper Hojbjerg to fire a 43rd-minute penalty past Diogo Costa into the top-left corner. Four minutes after the break, Hojlund volleyed in Mikkel Damsgaard's scooped pass before collecting a Hojbjerg through ball to turn past Renato Veiga and slot home in the 57th minute.

Speaking to UEFA's official website after the match, Hjulmand praised his side's display: "How did we win 4-1? That's a good question. In my view, Portugal have one of the best teams in the world, but today every single Denmark player put in their best performance I've seen in a long time. Even the substitutes, which made for a fantastic overall display. We scored some great goals and we deserved to win."

Knockout qualification demands continued humility

Joachim Andersen added a 75th-minute bullet header from substitute Mathias Jensen's free-kick before Bernardo Silva tapped in a 93rd-minute rebound after Mads Hermansen denied Joao Neves. While the triumph moved Denmark onto nine points - three behind already-qualified leaders Portugal and three clear of third-placed Norway - Hjulmand warned his team-mates that their quarter-final spot is not yet secure.

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Urging focus ahead of their final fixture, Hjulmand added: "I'm focused on us finishing second in the group, because if we lose the next match we'll be third and won't qualify. Although this is one of the greatest victories ever in the history of Danish football, we have to remain humble. I spoke to the players and told them we were making history, because we played against a great team with some of the best players in the world."

Scandinavian showdown decides runner-up spot

Denmark now host Scandinavian rivals Norway in Tuesday's final Group A4 clash knowing that avoiding defeat will secure second place and a spot in the Nations League quarter-finals. Should they lose at home, however, Norway would overhaul them to claim the runner-up berth. Meanwhile, Portugal travel to face Wales in Cardiff on the same evening aiming to bounce back from Saturday's heavy loss and clinch top spot.