Morons who attacked Woodward's house need locking up - Raiola

They may have disagreements when it comes to transfers, but the agent has leapt to the defence of Manchester United's executive vice-chairman

Mino Raiola has furiously hit out at the attack on the home of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Tuesday, calling it "inadmissible".

The agent of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland has had multiple disagreements with Woodward over United's decisions in the transfer market but he is adamant the events have crossed the line of what is acceptable.

United vowed to ban for life any supporters who were involved in the attack on Woodward's property if they are found guilty of a criminal offence or of trespassing.

A group of people threw flares at the house on the eve of United's semi-final second leg against and Cheshire Police are investigating.

Fortunately, Woodward and his family were not present at the time and Raiola has called for an immediate end to such protests, however frustrated fans may be.

"If anyone has used me as a reason to create any anger towards Ed, they are totally in the wrong because my relationship with Ed is good, it is professional, and we don't always need to agree but that's normal," Raiola said in an interview with the Athletic .

"What happened last night is not normal. It is violence and I condemn any type of violence.

"These guys are morons and this is criminal behaviour. These people need to be locked up and re-educated. This cannot be part of sport. This is sport. This is not a question of life and death, it is entertainment.

"Do you think people attack the house of Brad Pitt if he makes a bad movie? Or does Quentin Tarantino get death threats because his film was not good? There is no reason or excuse, none whatsoever for this and Ed Woodward has my full support and solidarity."



Raiola recently branded United "out of touch with reality" and has previously been criticised for making public comments about Pogba's potential future away from Old Trafford.

And his demands were not met this month as United pursued Salzburg striker Haaland, who ended up moving to .

But the Italian added: "I am with Ed Woodward – I'm on his side in this. I disapprove of violence against players, trainers, supporters, anyone and especially this kind of violence and harassment.

"This cannot be happening to a man – going to his private house and menacing him and his family. Are we totally crazy? Football is not that important in life.

"We have to condemn it. There is no place for violence inside or outside the stadium, and especially when it involves your house and your family. This is inadmissible."