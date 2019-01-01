Morocco's Sofiane Boufal stars as Celta Vigo edge Girona

The 25-year-old scored his third league goal of the season to help the Sky Blues return to winning ways at Municipal de Balaidos

Sofiane Boufal impressed as defeated 2-1 in Saturday's Spanish game between the two sides.

After losing to last Saturday, the Sky Blues bounced back to winning ways with the international playing a key role in the match.

Boufal set up Iago Aspas for the opening goal in the 34th minute before Portu levelled for Eusebio Sacristan’s men 14 minutes later.

In the 69th minute, the Morocco midfielder notched the winning goal to help his side secure their ninth win of the season.

The 25-year-old was cautioned in the 70th minute before he was substituted for Andrew Hjulsager later in the game.

The victory saw Celta Vigo move to the 14th spot on the table after gathering 35 points from 33 games.

Boufal has now scored three goals in 31 league appearances this season and will hope to continue the form in their next game against on Wednesday.

Article continues below

The midfielder, who has six caps for Morocco, will look forward to playing a part in the 2019 in .

The Atlas Lions are in Group D along with , Namibia and .