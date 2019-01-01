‘More to come from Martial & Rashford’ – Confidence flowing at Man Utd, says Lingard

The Red Devils midfielder has hailed two in-form frontmen and revealed that the mood at Old Trafford is buoyant ahead of a trip to Arsenal

Jesse Lingard sees “so much potential” in Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and backed the fearsome frontmen to keep “confidence flowing” at .

The Red Devils have put their struggles for an attacking spark early in the 2019-20 campaign to one side over recent weeks.

international Rashford has enjoyed a purple patch for club and country, while fellow frontman Martial has thrived in the No.9 role since returning to full fitness.

They have been leading the charge for United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come back into top four contention, with Lingard suggesting that there is even more to come.

He told the club’s official website: “They’ve been firing. It’s been great to watch and they’re still young with so much potential. They’re very humble guys too and they want to work hard day in, day out, which is great to see.



“They’ve played together for a few years now and they understand each other and have a good relationship off the pitch as well - that definitely helps.”

United have suffered only one defeat through their last nine games in all competitions, with six victories collected during that run.

“We take a lot of belief [from those wins] and the confidence is flowing at the moment,” Lingard added ahead of a trip to on New Year’s Day.



“Away games are always tough and you get your hostile atmospheres, but we’re used to that and as long as we stick to our game plan and our tactics, then hopefully we can win the game. Confidence and focus is very important.



“It could be a game where Arsenal have a lot of the ball, or we have a lot of the ball, but we’re a very good counterattacking team and a very good transition team, so hopefully we can catch them on the break here and there.



“We’ve done it most times when we’ve played them away, so that will hopefully be one of our strong points.”

Old adversaries Arsenal will be something of an unknown quantity for United in their next meeting as the Gunners are now working under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

Lingard admits that could influence proceedings, but he expects the Red Devils to arrive at Emirates Stadium ready to take another positive result away from north London.

He added: “It can be difficult if you don’t know the style of play [when a new manager comes in].

“But we’ll be well prepared and it’s about focus and concentration and keeping that consistency in every game, and having the same mentality.”