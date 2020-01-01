Monaco striker Slimani hailed as 'serial killer' by ex-Leicester City teammate Benalouane

The Algerian forward is having an impressive loan spell in France where he has been directly involved in 17 goals after 17 appearances

Former defender Yohan Benalouane has showered praise on Islam Slimani for his goalscoring exploits in with .

Slimani has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in the French top-flight this campaign with a tally of nine goals and eight assists for the Stade Louis II outfit.

Benalouane, who is presently on the books of Championship side , played with the 31-year-old striker during his stint at the King Power Stadium.

“He's a serial killer in front of the goal. In Leicester, when he arrived, we could see all of his scoring qualities,” the international told France Football.

“He also tires the defences a lot. He is an asset, both in attack and defence. He immediately justified the money the club had spent for him.

“He's a real warrior. He was much appreciated for that. As soon as he arrived, he did us a lot of good.

“He made us laugh a lot, he talks a lot, he's funny. He is generous, always there to want to help his team-mates.

“For him, it was never easy. We always had to fight. Getting to where he is today is all his merit because he really fought. I'm really proud that he has become one of the best strikers in Ligue 1.”

His compatriot and playmaker Sofiane Feghouli also hailed Slimani as a player who should never be underestimated.

“He believes he can do everything on a football field. For him, he is less than almost anyone. This is what brought him to the high level,” he said.

“He has no barriers or borders. For him, clearly, his mind is his engine. Above all, you should never underestimate him, otherwise he will silence you. Being his teammate is easy, he brings good humour, he is smiling, he likes to communicate, sometimes too much for some.

“Islam is endearing, he always likes to joke. On the field, he likes to win in training and in matches, and it is better not to be on the losing side. When I am against him, I am more motivated to win.”

Feghouli revealed that the former Lisbon forward is planning to release an autobiography in the future, and he hopes he becomes ’s all-time top scorer.

Slimani has scored 27 goals on the international scene so far, and he is eight goals behind the Desert Foxes' all-time leading goal scorer, Abdelhafid Tasfaout.

“He is a teammate who stimulates a group, a dream for any coach. With him, I’ve lived moments that I will never forget: the World Cup play-off in Burkina Faso in 2013, our qualifying matches for the African Cup of Nations against Libya in 2012, the match against at the 2014 World Cup, and many others,” Feghouli continued.

“I like him a lot, he knows it. He plans to release an autobiography perhaps in several years, and as I am a big fan of Islam Slimani, who is a legend of Algerian football, I will go and buy it of course. His personal journey could be the subject of a feature film at the cinema. It is the Algerian dream.

“Soon, I hope he will become the top scorer in the Algerian selection. It is a major objective for him. I saw his fighting spirit over the years on the African grounds for the national team, in the worst possible conditions and with a team in reconstruction.

“He earned my respect forever at that time. I do not like cheaters, and thanks to that, I have always been quiet with Islam on the front line on the ground. I am reassured, I know I have a soldier by my side.”