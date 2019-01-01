Mohamed Magdy: Al Ahly complete signing of Pyramids midfielder

The Egyptian champions have made the Egypt international their third permanent signing in the off season

Egyptian Premier League champions have completed the signing of Mohamed Magdy from Pyramids, on a five-year deal.

The current title holders were locked in prolonged negotiations to acquire the midfielder, and have finally gotten their man despite attempts by to get the better of their rivals.

Magdy opted for the Red Devils due to his fondness of the club, departing last season’s third-placed side after only a season.

Another Red Eagle for 5 years🔴🦅 #WelcomeAfsha pic.twitter.com/uLqw10HVm8 — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) July 31, 2019

In the previous campaign, the midfielder featured 24 times in the league, scoring six goals and provided seven assists as the Cairo-based club finished in the continental slots.

The 23-year-old is Al Ahly’s third signing of the summer after the acquisitions of Aliou Dieng from MC Alger, as well as Mahmoud Metwally from Ismaily.

Martin Lasarte’s side have also extended Ramadan Sobhi’s loan from for a further year.

Magdy has been capped once by , with his sole appearance coming in a pre-World Cup friendly against Greece in March 2018.