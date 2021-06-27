The influence of the veteran Real Madrid midfielder has been hailed by his international colleague

Ante Budimir has hailed the impact of Luka Modric on the Croatia international side.

The Real Madrid midfielder has played a key role to his side progressing to the last-16 of Euro 2020, notably starring as his side defeated Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow to move into the knockout stages.

Budimir, who turns out for Osasuna in La Liga, has said that hard work is the secret to the longevity of Modric, who is 35 years old and is expected to lead his country against Spain on Monday.

What did he say?

“When we play a game in training, it is usually old against young and he wants to beat the youngsters,” the striker told Goal. “We take it very seriously, like a real match. You see those details of wanting to win these games. It is something that motivates you, because you see that he gets serious and says that you have to win.

“We know the player he is. Seeing how he prepares for training, then also how he performs in games, trying to attack and defend, to be the leader ... He is a very good example.

“He plays at a top level, he has won everything and for him nothing changes, be it in qualifying against Malta or Cyprus, or now against Scotland or England in the European Championship.

“I really like his preparation before training: he goes to the gym, rests himself, takes care of the details, warms up for the session ... You can see that he has concentration for training, that he is prepared; it's not that he comes out and suddenly plays like a top star.”

Article continues below

Modric’s influence

Modric may take training games against young players seriously, but he also helps new faces to settle into the international scene.

“With me and with other youngster, he is the first to give support from the start,” Budimir said. “He says that the player whose debut it is has to enjoy the game and that it is the other 10 who have to contribute more. The player who debuts has to remember it beautifully. He helps you. He cares about these things.”

Further Reading