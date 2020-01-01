Militao to miss Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Inter after testing positive for coronavirus

The Blancos will be without the defender when they welcome the Nerazzurri to Santiago Bernabeu this week

Eder Militao will miss 's clash with after testing positive for coronavirus.

Militao has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after the club's latest round of medical checks, having played the full 90 minutes of a 4-1 victory over Huesca on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will now be forced to self-isolate for the next 10 days, but Madrid have confirmed that he is the only member of the first-team squad to have contracted the illness.

"Real Madrid CF announces that our player Eder Militao has given a positive result in the Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday Sunday morning," a statement on the Blancos' official website reads.



"All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test.

"Likewise, it is confirmed once again that all of them, with the exception of Eder Militao, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning."

Militao will also sit out Madrid's trip to the Mestalla to face on Sunday, and will have to post a negative test before their next clash against on November 21 in order to return to Zinedine Zidane's line-up at El Madrigal.

The reigning Spanish champions paid £44 million ($57m) to sign the Brazilian defender from in the summer of 2019, tying him down to a six-year contract.

He has since struggled to hold down a regular place in Zidane's starting XI, with Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos still the Frenchman's first-choice centre-back pairing, but he produced a solid display against at the weekend.

Madrid are second in the Liga standings after their latest victory, one point behind leaders having played a game less, but will have to make do without Militao when they resume their latest European campaign on Tuesday.

Zidane has seen his side drop to the bottom of Group B after losing at home to and drawing away at , but they can move into second if they beat Inter at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian giants are also still looking for their first win in this season's Champions League, and have been struggling for form in , with a 2-2 draw against last time out leaving them sixth in the table.