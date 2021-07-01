Mikel: Former Chelsea midfielder leaves Stoke City for Al Kuwait SC

The former Nigeria captain has agreed to leave Europe for another football adventure in Asia

Kuwaiti Premier League club Al Kuwait SC have announced the signing of John Obi Mikel from Championship side Stoke City.

The Brigadiers announced that the former Chelsea and Trabzonspor star has penned a one-year contract that will keep him at the club for the 2021-22 season.

Mikel's signing comes as reinforcement for the Al Kuwait who finished in the Premier League last season behind Al-Qadsia and leaders Al-Arabi.

Meanwhile, Stoke City recently activated the option to keep the Super Eagles captain following his impressive performances in the English second division last term.

The 34-year-old was one of the standout players in Michael O'Neill's team in the 2020-21 season with 39 league appearances as they finished 14th in the table.

More to follow...