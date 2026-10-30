Mikel Arteta hands Arsenal major injury boost as star duo return to training ahead of Liverpool showdown

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Mikel Arteta has offered a promising injury update on Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori ahead of Arsenal's crucial Premier League trip to Liverpool. However, the manager remains uncertain about Noni Madueke's fitness following their shock Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town.

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Arsenal receive double fitness boost

Arsenal have received a significant fitness boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool. Manager Arteta confirmed that Calafiori and Rice both returned to training on Friday.

The duo missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town after sustaining minor issues during the 2-0 victory over Everton last weekend. Their potential return is a massive positive for the club ahead of a demanding trip to Anfield.

Calafiori was a surprise omission from the starting line-up against Everton before making a late cameo. Both players will undergo a final assessment on Saturday to confirm their availability.

Arteta waits on late fitness tests

While Calafiori and Rice look set to feature on Sunday, Arteta is less certain about the availability of Madueke. The England winger also picked up a knock against Everton and missed the subsequent midweek fixture. Arteta admitted that a late call will be made regarding Madueke's involvement at Anfield.

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"They all trained today," Arteta said in his pre-match press conference when asked about his recovering squad members. "They will train tomorrow and if all is okay, they will be available."

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Addressing Madueke specifically, the Arsenal boss added: "We don't know yet, we have a training session tomorrow, let's see if he can complete it."

Frustration grows over Dowman suspension

Alongside the injury concerns, Arsenal will be without Max Dowman for the trip to Merseyside. The player was sent off against Fleetwood Town, and the club recently saw their appeal against the red card rejected. Arteta expressed immense frustration with the decision to uphold the suspension.

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"Very disappointed to be fair especially with the reckless tackle that he received," the manager explained. "His reaction is minimal in compared to the action.

"It is what it is, we have put every argument on the table to make a case for it. It could have been really bad and we're really lucky today that he doesn't have a broken foot."

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Arsenal prepare for crucial Anfield trip

Despite the mixed news on several key players, Arsenal could welcome back Christos Tzolis this weekend. The winger trained on Friday and is in contention after missing six matches with a hamstring injury. However, the squad remains without William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, who are both sidelined with longer-term issues. Their continued absence places extra pressure on the rest of the squad to perform.

Arsenal will now finalise their preparations before travelling north to face Liverpool on Sunday. Arteta and his players will be desperate to bounce back from their midweek cup exit and secure a vital Premier League victory.