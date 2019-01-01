Mikel and Nwakaeme lead Trabzonspor past Konyaspor

The Nigerian stars were at their best as the Black Sea Storm outwitted ‎Aykut Kocaman’s side at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium

Anthony Nwakaeme provided an assist while John Obi Mikel featured as Trabzonspor clinched a 1-0 away victory against Konyaspor in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

After back-to-back defeats to and Denizlispor, the Black Sea Storm bounced back from the setback in a Cup tie against Altay last Thursday and the Nigerian stars delivered impressive showings to ensure they continue on the winning way at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium.

Super Eagles star Nwakaeme set up Alexander Sorloth for the only goal of the match in the 38th minute of the encounter.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old former Hapoel Be'er Sheva striker featured throughout the game while his compatriot and former captain Mikel made a significant contribution before he was replaced in the 78th minute.

international Caleb Ekuban was afforded his seventh league appearance in the encounter after replacing Yusuf Sari with six minutes left to play.

Nwakaeme and Mikel will hope to help Trabzonspor maintain their new-found form when they slug it out with Kayserispor on December 28.